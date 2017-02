INTERVIEW! Kathy Ireland Joins The Show To Talk The Great Big Home + Garden Show!The Great Big Home + Garden Show is going on NOW thru Sunday, Feb 12th at the I-X center.

This Might Be One Of The EASIEST Questions Ever Asked In Trump TooheyWith clues and more, the first question should be a piece of cake! For the others? Maybe not so much. Test your pop culture skills HERE!

The Shamrock Shake Returns Along With 4 MORE Flavors At McDonald's!All we can say is that fellow Shamrock Shake lovers like Tim Richards, will be VERY, very happy!

Michelle's More Excited For The Kitten Bowl! Watch This!Kitten and Puppy Bowls: Less stress and more fun!!

#NetflixNikki Reveals The Top 3 Shows You Should Be Watching On NetflixAND The top 3 shows Nikki recommended for us binge watching Netflix lovers are...CLICK HERE!

Former President George H.W. Bush To Conduct Super Bowl 51 Coin TossFormer President George H.W. Bush may be have just gotten out of the hospital, but he sure isn’t dawdling around.