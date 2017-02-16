Latest Features

Celebrities Turning 50 In 2017Some of our favorite celebs are celebrating 50 this year!
Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Michael Stanley & The ResonatorsMichael Stanley To Perform at Akron Civic Theatre April 21st as part of Wayside Furniture 80th Anniversary Celebration.
Listen to John Mayer's EP 'The Search For Everything Wave One'“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.
Remembering Miguel FerrerThe late actor starred/appeared in NCIS Los Angeles, Twin Peaks, Robocop and more.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Train with O.A.R. & Natasha BedingfieldJune 24th at Blossom Music Center

The Women's March on ClevelandSister Marches are happening in 300 hundred cities across the country
Do You Know Which Character Rainn Wilson Played On The Office?Another TIED game! Do you have what it takes to answer all these questions correctly?
Our Special Correspondent Is LIVE For Inauguration Day And He's Sharing EXCLUSIVE Details!We are the morning show covering the Inauguration with a LIVE correspondent on the scene. Listen to what he has seen already in our podcast here!
Full Inauguration Day 2017 ScheduleDonald Trump will be sworn in today as the 45th President of the United States.
Michelle O Will Miss Michelle O and Her HusbandWell we had diversity and plenty of coolness in the White House for the past eight years. So long to the People's House.
Don't Share Your Giant Eagle Card - Thieves Are Scamming You!There have been times when I didn't have my Giant Eagle card when shopping and I borrowed from another shopper and I've also allowed a shopper to use my card. NEVER let anyone borrow your card at the gas pump.

John Mayer Reveals Motivation for 'The Search for Everything Wave One'"My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer,'" he said. "I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard," he said.
Jackie Evancho Prepares for Her Big Inaguration GigEvancho has faced backlash from LGBTQ activists over her decision to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Solange, Esperanza Spalding Deliver at Peace BallSolange delivered a set that included the 'A Seat at the Table' cuts “Weary,” “Cranes in the Sky,” “Mad,” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.”
Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.
Win La La Land Movie Tickets & SoundtrackEnter for your chance to win tickets and the movie soundtrack to La La Land at your local Cinemark theater.
Win Billy Joel TicketsEnter for your chance to win tickets to see Billy Joel at Progressive Field July 14th.
CBS Local Rewards Is Live!Start earning points for reading articles, viewing photo galleries and signing up for newsletters.
MIND BLOWN! Disney/Pixar Movies All Have This In Common!Your favorite movies are all tied together. Find out what the animators hid in all of them!
Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsHappy birthday to actress and musician Zooey Deschanel!
Dave Grohl Through the YearsHappy birthday to Dave Grohl! Take a look back at some of our favorite pictures through the years.
Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoLooking for a Valentine's Day dinner menu for two? Look no further!

41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive
Listen Live