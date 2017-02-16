Latest Features

Oprah Through The YearsHappy birthday Oprah! Take a look at some of our favorite photos.
News Of MLB All-Star Game’s 2019 Return To Cleveland Comes At Great Time For Indians, CityOne of the many highlights tied to the perceived rebirth of the Indians’ franchise and the revitalization of downtown Cleveland in the mid-90s was the 1997 All-Star Game.
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Kraft Heinz Gives Employees Day Off After Super BowlThe video notes the U.S. loses about one-billion-dollars in productivity the day after the Super Bowl and also encourages all Americans to join the push.
Elton John Brings 'The Devil Wears Prada' to BroadwayJohn has previously composed music for Broadway productions of 'The Lion King' and 'Aida' among others.
Glenn's Etsy Makes and Etsy Finds!Glenn made his own Etsy blanket ladder, and found some other unique items for his home. Check 'em out!

Jock Blogs

Michelle's Maui Wedding Pic: Small Weddings Are the BEST!Weddings don't have to be HUGE. Resist the mega-wedding, really!
When Your Kids Ask You What Love Is, Show Them This...
If You Can Answer These #TrumpToohey Questions Correctly, You Would Have TIED Jen Today!Jen answered all FIVE correctly, can you do the same? Vince only managed to get three.
Kraft Heinz Gives Employees Day Off After Super BowlThe video notes the U.S. loses about one-billion-dollars in productivity the day after the Super Bowl and also encourages all Americans to join the push.
Taylor and Zayn Tease the "Fifty Shades" Video!It's a super sexy song and the video I'm sure won't disappoint!
Glenn's Etsy Makes and Etsy Finds!Glenn made his own Etsy blanket ladder, and found some other unique items for his home. Check 'em out!

Music News

Acoustic Sunrise - Sunday, January 29, 2017Sundays 8am-11am
Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Elton John Brings 'The Devil Wears Prada' to BroadwayJohn has previously composed music for Broadway productions of 'The Lion King' and 'Aida' among others.

Contests

Win Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink TicketsEnter for your chance to win tickets to the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square!
Win Great Big Home + Garden Show TicketsEnter for your chance to win tickets to The Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd through the 12th at the I-X Center.
CBS Local Rewards Is Live!Start earning points for reading articles, viewing photo galleries and signing up for newsletters.
Star 102 Contest Rules

Entertainment

Oprah Through The YearsHappy birthday Oprah! Take a look at some of our favorite photos.
News Of MLB All-Star Game’s 2019 Return To Cleveland Comes At Great Time For Indians, CityOne of the many highlights tied to the perceived rebirth of the Indians’ franchise and the revitalization of downtown Cleveland in the mid-90s was the 1997 All-Star Game.
Ellen DeGeneres Through The YearsHappy birthday to Ellen! Take a look back at some of our favorite pictures.
Remembering Paul NewmanCool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid, The Hustler and more! Take a look back through some of our favorite photos of Paul Newman.
Romantic Valentine’s Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
The Biggest Oscar Snubs And SurprisesThe 2017 Oscar nominations have been announced that means aside from guessing just how many of "La La Land's" 14 nominations it will win, it's time to look at the surprises and snubs.

More From Cleveland's Star 102

41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live