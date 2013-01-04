Kelly Clarkson Weighs In On ‘Lesbian Rumors’

Trending this afternoon as Kory reported there were ‘Lesbian Rumors’ buzzing around Kelly Clarkson. Many celebrities would be really affected by this; not Kelly.

Here’s what Clarkson told Cosmopolitan:

“People think, ‘Oh, she’s been single for too long.’ That’s kind of an insult to the gay community. Being single doesn’t mean you’re gay. But I’m never insulted by it, obviously. I mean, I get hit on by the hottest girls ever. Oh, my god, if I were a lesbian, I would be so in luck. But it’s just not my thing. I’ve always batted for the boys’ team.”

So apparently, that’s all they are; rumors. She plays for the boys team, folks.