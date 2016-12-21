Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande Have ‘Faith’ in New Video

By Amanda Wicks

Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande team up on “Faith,” the very first single off the soundtrack for the new animated feature Sing.

In the video, Grande — who sports long platinum blonde hair — walks the city streets on her way to a theater where Wonder sits playing piano. In between shots of them singing, pencil sketches of the movie’s main characters interact with real life backgrounds until they, too, make it to the theater and transform into the 3D versions moviegoers will see onscreen.

Once Grande makes it to the theater, her hair returns to her trademark brunette and she sits beside Wonder to join their harmonies in fuller force. The movie’s characters dance and play around them. “Faith,” as well as the movie itself, have already been nominated for Golden Globes.

Sing stars Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, along with Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. Sing is in theaters now.