BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 25: An actor dressed as Santa Claus waves from a suspended sleigh over a Christmas market as the Dom cathedral stands behind on November 25, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Christmas markets, which traditionally sell mulled wine, stollen cake, Christmas tree ornaments and other crafts and are an essential part of German Christmas tradition, open across the country this week. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

