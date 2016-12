It’ll be business as usual today at Beachwood Mall after a near-riot caused a lockdown.

Beachwood police say a social media-inspired disturbance broke out last night in the mall’s food court, sending shoppers running into stores to hide in dressing rooms.

The mall was closed for about two hours while officers sorted out the melee. One person was arrested for trying to punch an officer.

UPDATE: Beachwood mall disturbance was 'loosely organized on social media,' police say https://t.co/p9ZrXMrDMa — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) December 27, 2016

Source