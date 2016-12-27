George Michael’s Partner Says He Found the Singer Dead in Bed

By Annie Reuter

George Michael’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer dead on Christmas morning, he shared on Twitter. He wrote that it was a Christmas he will never forget and that he found Michael “dead peacefully in bed.”

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx —

Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Fawaz reportedly went to visit Michael at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas morning and the couple had planned to have lunch nearby. Fawaz, a hairdresser who began dating the singer five years ago, told the Daily Telegraph that when he arrived Michael was already dead.

“I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” he said. “We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was–he was a beautiful person.”

Michael died of heart failure, and Thames Valley police reported the incident as “unexplained, but not suspicious.” The singer’s manager, Michael Lippman, also said the singer was found “in bed, lying peacefully.” Michael was 53.