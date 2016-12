Starbucks has added a new chocolate mocha drink to their menu – The Tuxedo Mocha!

The Tuxedo Mocha features hot espresso poured on top a chocolate/white chocolate sauce mixture and topped with steamed milk, with whipped cream that’s half-covered in a mocha drizzle on top.

The drink is only available until January 1st, and can also be turned into a Frappuccino or ordered without the espresso.

