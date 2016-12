So, my daughter and I haven’t been to the Great Lakes Science Center in a few months, but my mother has never gone. She was amazed at what they had to offer. So fun to see her act like a kid again as she made tornadoes, duct tape hats, and rocket ships.

If you or someone in your family has never been, I highly recommend, especially this week

Thanks for checking out my pics! and get more info on Great Lakes Science Center HERE: