The Biggest Box Office Successes And Flops Of 2016

It’s almost 2017 which means it’s time to look back at this year’s box office. When it comes to movies that tanked, everything from Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” to more well known movies like “The BFG” did not impress.

The movies that did make a pretty penny? “Deadpool,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and horror flick “Don’t Breathe.” Check out Variety‘s list of the Biggest Bombs and Blockbusters from this year’s box office:

Bombs:

“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”

“The BFG”

“The Divergent Series: Allegiant”

“Ben-Hur”

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Blockbusters: