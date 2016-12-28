The Biggest Box Office Successes And Flops Of 2016

December 28, 2016 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Happy 2017, List, Movies

It’s almost 2017 which means it’s time to look back at this year’s box office. When it comes to movies that tanked, everything from Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” to more well known movies like “The BFG” did not impress.

The movies that did make a pretty penny? “Deadpool,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and horror flick “Don’t Breathe.” Check out Variety‘s list of the Biggest Bombs and Blockbusters from this year’s box office:

Bombs:

  • “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”
  • “The BFG”
  • “The Divergent Series: Allegiant”
  • “Ben-Hur”
  • “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Blockbusters:

  • “Deadpool”
  • “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
  • “The Secret Life of Pets”
  • “Sully”
  • “Don’t Breathe”
More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Closed For The Season-More Info Here
LaureLive
Holiday HQ

Listen Live