Winter Fun – Meet Me At The Lanes

Dig that bowling ball bag from the back of the closet, and get back to bowling from morning into the late night hours. Whether you are in a league, have family night, guys or girls night out or are just a single bowler, Cleveland has you covered for some late-night bowling locations throughout the city. Cleveland is bringing back the sport of bowling in a way that draws attention to this classic sport. Try these locations to find your favorite alleys.

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 298-4070

In the heart of the big city, The Corner Alley has renovated its downtown location. This new, sleek, hip location is the perfect place to end the evening. No need to go to dinner before heading to the bowling alley. This bowling alley doesn’t serve the classic frozen pizza or lukewarm beer in plastic cups; it serves gourmet, top of the line burgers, pasta, chicken and more. It offers mixed drinks as well as a wide selection of beers in the newly designed bar. The Corner Alley has a unique flow to the facility. Customers can order dinner inside or enjoy the outside patio, then stroll to the state-of-the-art bowling alley for a late night of fun. It’s open until midnight throughout the weekend.

Fairview Lanes

21847 Lorain Road

Cleveland, OH 44126

(440) 331-3244

Fairview Lanes has created a fun environment for all bowlers. It offers specials and incentives for kids to encourage the sport of bowling. Its late nights are Thursday and Friday nights, which are the busiest nights of the week. Whether bowling gutter balls or strikes, cheering and laughter is something that is common here because fun is what it is all about. To spice up things, Fairview Lanes offers themed nights and special bowling rates and show rentals for those nights. Spend an evening bowling the night away. Call or visit the website for specific open bowling times since times change from week to week depending on league bowling.

Freeway Lanes Of Parma

12859 Brookpark Road

Cleveland, OH 44130

(216) 267-2150

Freeway Lanes of Parma is all about bringing the community together and providing the top-of-the-line bowling alleys and equipment. It offers a clean and smoke-free environment so everyone can enjoy the sport. It offers a gluten-free menu and foods to accommodate any health needs or wants. The chef is always willing to alter foods to avoid allergies and food intolerances, because when bowling, food is always a must. Kids bowl for free, and the lanes are open late during the weekend. Getting a lane in this location might be a challenge, but having fun waiting for a turn is more fun than being anywhere else. Visitors are sure to see someone they know and reconnect, so bring your best game.

Lakewood, OH 44107

(216) 521-3280

www.mahalls20lanes.com

Mahall’s offers a bowling alley experience like no other. It offers live, local music from country to alternative. It has created an atmosphere that is young and hip with a twist of classy. With 20 lanes, this bowling facility offers everything expected for a bowling alley, but a step above. With low rental rates, the lowest in the city, bowling late into the evening is welcomed. It’s also one of the few bowling alleys in Cleveland that is open until 2:30 a.m. So, if your are looking for a later than usual night on the town, Mahall’s is the place to go.

Maple Heights Lanes

15809 Libby Road

Maple Heights, OH 44137

(216) 581-9997

15809 Libby RoadMaple Heights, OH 44137(216) 581-9997 www.mapleheightslanes.com At Maple Heights Lanes, cheering, bragging and laughter swirled in the mix can be observed from lane to lane. But the most important aspect in the Maple Heights Lanes is the competitive nature of the bowlers. This is a classic bowling alley that has recently celebrated 26 years of business and has been kept original to restore the classy charm. This is one of the few facilities that stay open late at night for late-night entertainment. It’s open until 11 p.m. on the weekends.

Danielle Coots has been writing since 1996. She has published short stories and articles in many publications. Danielle loves being active in the community and providing quality information regarding current and upcoming events in the Cleveland area. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.

