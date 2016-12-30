Charlie Sheen Tweets, Asks God To Take Trump Next! Not Cool!

December 30, 2016 7:02 AM

Maybe since it’s Charlie Sheen tweeting we should all ignore it. Consider the source.

2016 has a claimed a long list of celebrities, and most recently Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. There are some people who wonder ‘who’s next?’ Unfortunately for Charlie Sheen, he took that a bit too far.

On Wednesday, Sheen tweeted: “Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!”

Sheen didn’t quite get the response he had hoped for, in fact, he’s gotten quite a bit of backlash. Read the full story and comments here.

 

 

