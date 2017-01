Acoustic Sunrise – Sunday, January 1, 2017

HOUR #1

================================================

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

BACK TO DECEMBER – TAYLOR SWIFT

CHASING CARS – SNOW PATROL

DROPS OF JUPITER – TRAIN

GONE, GONE, GONE – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

MOUNTAIN SOUND – OF MONSTERS & MEN

11 BLOCKS – WRABEL

HALFWAY GONE – LIFEHOUSE

YOU OUGHTA KNOW – ALANIS MORISSETTE

BABYLON – DAVID GRAY

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

I WANT YOU BACK – KT TUNSTALL

HOUR #2

================================================

I LIVED – ONE REPUBLIC

HO HEY – LUMINEERS

IN YOUR EYES – SARA BAREILLES

TREAT YOU BETTER – SHAWN MENDES

ONE WEEK – BARENAKED LADIES

KIND & GENEROUS – NATALIE MERCHANT

GRENADE – BRUNO MARS

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) – ADELE

ANIMALS – MAROON 5

DANCING ON MY OWN – CALUM SCOTT

TAKE ME TO CHURCH – HOZIER

IT’S TIME – IMAGINE DRAGONS

HOUR #3

================================================

FRESH EYES – ANDY GRAMMER

LOSING MY RELIGION – R.E.M.

WHERE HAVE ALL THE COWBOYS GONE – PAULA COLE

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

BLACK BALLOON – GOO GOO DOLLS

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE – GAVIN DeGRAW

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE – JOHN MAYER

PRAYING FOR TIME – GEORGE MICHAEL

3AM – MATCHBOX 20

NEXT TO ME – EMELI SANDE

THE REMEDY – JASON MRAZ