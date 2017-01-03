Which Year Did The Infamous Janet Jackson Halftime Show Take Place?

1. John Mayer fans have a lot to look forward to this year. John is set to release his new album “The Search For Everything,” and just revealed that he’ll sharing a lot of new music with fans in the coming months. The singer shares that he’ll be releasing “four songs at a time every month,” up until the release date, with the first batch coming on January 20th. NAME ANY JOHN MAYER SONG.

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND. NO SUCH THING. WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE. WHY GEORGIA. SAY. DREAMING WITH A BROKEN HEART. CLARITY

2. GREAT NEWS FOR WESTFIELD! ED SHEERAN IS DROPPING SOME NEW MUSIC THIS FRIDAY! I’M SURE WE WILL PLAY IT AS SOON AS IT’S RELEASED FOR EVERYONE TO HEAR. ED SHEERAN: GRAMMY? NO GRAMMY? GRAMMY – “THINKING OUT LOUD” SONG OF THE YEAR AND BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

3. Lady Gaga is known to wear provocative and sometimes skimpy outfits when she performs, but that won’t be the case when she takes the stage on February 5th for the Super Bowl halftime show. As you can imagine, ever since Janet Jackson flashed her, well, you know, during the Super Bowl, producers have been overly careful about what makes it to air. WHICH YEAR DID THAT INFAMOUS JANET JACKSON FLASH TAKE PLACE? 2002, 2003 OR 2004?

2004

4. ARIANA GRANDE IS GETTING READY TO CONQUER THE VIDEO GAME WORLD. THE SINGER ANNOUNCED ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT SHE’LL BE A CHARACTER IN THE VIDEO GAME “FINAL FANTASY: BRAVE EXVIUS.” THE VIDEO GAME FRANCHISE CENTERS ON A SERIES OF FANTASY AND SCIENCE FANTASY RPGS. WHAT DOES RPG STAND FOR IN REGARDS TO THE VIDEO GAME?

ROLE PLAYING GAME

5. SIA IS OFFICIALLY ENDING HER LIFE AS A MARRIED WOMAN. THE SINGER RECENTLY SEPARATED FROM HER AND NOW SHE’S FILED FOR DIVORCE. WHAT YEAR DID SIA AND HER HUSBAND GET MARRIED? 2012, 2013 OR 2014?

2014