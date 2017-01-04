Do You Have A Potty Mouth? I Believe You

According to researchers at the University of Cambridge, a new study reveals that people who swear are generally more honest. I call b*$$!*t!😉

I do have a potty mouth, not that I want to, I do my best not to cuss or say inappropriate things, but when I’m mad or really trying to get a point across, it usually includes a few words that would make a sailor blush.

The study claims that when people swear, they are more honest. Why? The study claims swearing is the ‘unfiltered, genuine expression of emotions’ and those who do it frequently were found to be more sincere.