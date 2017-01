Does Janet Jackson Have A Grammy? Who Is Older – Simone Biles or Margot Robbie?

1. The world rejoiced as Kim Kardashian returned to social media yesterday. She updated her app for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October. Instead of her normal bling, she shared pictures of her home life with Kanye West and their kids, North and Saint. WHO’S OLDER? NORTH? OR SAINT?

NORTH -3

SAINT – 1

2. WHAT DO ODELL BECKHAM JR. AND KYLIE JENNER HAVE IN COMMON? THEY HAVE A SPOT ON FORBES’ “30 UNDER 30” LIST FOR 2017. THE LIST ALSO INCLUDES SIMONE BILES AND MARGOT ROBBIE. WHO’S OLDER? SIMONE BILES OR MARGOT ROBBIE

SIMONE BILES – 19

MARGOT ROBBIE – 26

3. CONGRATS TO JANET JACKSON AND HER HUBBY AS THEY WELCOMED THEIR SON YESTERDAY. HIS NAME? EISSA. JANET JACKSON: GRAMMY? OR NO GRAMMY?

YES – 5

4. OMG IT’S A DREAM COME TRUE. Soon you may be able to order a pint of Rick Astley brew. The singer is teaming with A Danish brewery to launch his very own beer. MAYBE THE NAME WILL BE ROLLING RICK? OR RICK ROLLED LAGER? ASTLEY ALE? NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU HOPS? “NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP” WAS A #1 SONG BACK IN 1987. RICK ASTLEY HAD TWO OTHER SONGS WHICH CHARTED IN THE TOP CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THEM?

“TOGETHER FOREVER” “WHENEVER YOU NEED SOMEBODY”

5. TOMORROW HEATHER DUBROW CELEBRATES HER 48TH BIRTHDAY! DUBROW IS CURRENTLY ON THIS REALITY TV SHOW ON BRAVO. WHICH ONE IS IT?

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS OR REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK?

ORANGE COUNTY