Pizza Hut Pizza is HALF OFF! Here’s What You Need To Do

January 4, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut feels the same way I do, they want you to eat more pizza.  In fact, that’s one of my new year’s resolutions (along with losing weight)..I know, I know, I’m being counter-productive

They’re offering 50% all regular-priced menu items if you order online.

The discount can only be applied to regular priced pizza pies. Oh, and you’re not off the hook for tax, tip, and delivery fees.

Pizza Hut says they know you’re probably strapped for cash now that the holidays are over.

We do pizza on Friday’s, so once a week shouldn’t affect my cleanse (Who am I kidding?)

Get more details and order HERE:

 

 

 

