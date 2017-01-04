The New ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Isn’t Exactly A Hit

January 4, 2017 7:14 AM
The numbers are in and it turns out a lot of people are uninterested in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s version of “Celebrity Apprentice.” The show, which starred Donald Trump for the previous seven seasons, pulled in 4.9-million viewers, which is down a whopping 46% from the 2015 season seven premiere.

“The Bachelor,” on the other hand, stayed pretty solid. Overall the show had 6.56-million viewers which crushed “Celebrity Apprentice.” While that’s good enough to win the night’s ratings race, it is down 1-million viewers from last year.

