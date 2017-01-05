Our Dream Billy Joel Setlist

Ever since we learned that Billy Joel is bringing his ballpark tour to Progressive Field this summer, we’ve been absolutely ecstatic. So much so, we’ve basically been listening to some of his greatest hits on repeat.

We figured you’d want to do the same, so we went ahead and rounded up some of our favorites from each album, from first to last. Enjoy!

She’s Got a Way / Cold Spring Harbor (’71)

Piano Man / Piano Man (’73)

Runner-up: Captain Jack

The Entertainer / Streetlife Serenade (’74)

New York State of Mind / Turnstiles (’76)

Only The Good Die Young / The Stranger (’77)

Runner-ups: She’s Always A Woman, Just The Way You Are, Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

My Life / 52nd Street (’78)

Runner-up: Big Shot

You May Be Right / Glass Houses (’80)

Runner-up: It’s Still Rock ‘n’ Roll to Me

Allentown / The Nylon Curtain (’82)

Tell Her About It / An Innocent Man (’83)

Runner-ups: The Longest Time, Uptown Girl, Keeping the Faith

A Matter of Trust / The Bridge (’86)

We Didn’t Start the Fire* / Storm Front (’89)

*Bonus points if you know every word.

The River of Dreams / River of Dreams (’93)

