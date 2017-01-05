CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Billy Joel

WHEN: Friday, July 14 2017

WHERE: Progressive Field

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

The Cleveland Indians and Live Nation announced today that legendary musician, Billy Joel will play Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday, July 14, 2017. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m.

“We are all about fun and entertainment here at Progressive Field and are extremely excited to add iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel to our 2017 schedule,” said Indians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio. “We are coming off one of the most exciting and memorable seasons in franchise history and together with our fans we look forward to defending our American League Championship and pursuit of a World Series title this coming season. Adding Billy Joel to the mix, with his high energy performance and diverse/multi-generational following, will be one of the highlights of the summer at renovated Progressive Field.”

“We’re excited to welcome 1999 Hall of Fame Inductee Billy Joel back to Cleveland for this special summer concert and to host his fans at our museum” said Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “The Indians and Live Nation are wonderful community partners and support the Hall of Fame’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll.”

In 2014, Joel received The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations. He also received the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond. In 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States’ top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six Grammy® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy® Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards. “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music choreographed and directed by Twyla Tharp, took home two Tony Awards, including Best Orchestrations – Joel’s first Tony Award win – and Best Choreography. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was hosted to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his extraordinary career.

During his five-decade career, Joel is one of rock ’n rolls best, performing his unrivaled catalog of songs that have made up the soundtrack of many lives. Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and admired entertainers in history, with 150 million records sold over the past quarter century. The singer/songwriter/composer is the third best-selling solo artist and one of the highest grossing touring artists in the world.

TICKETS: $49.50, $99.50 & $139.50 Buy tickets at Indians.com/billyjoel, charge-by-phone at 877-538- 6282 or at Ticketmaster.com. The main ticket office at Progressive Field will be open for ticket sales starting at 10 am on Friday, January 13th ONLY and tickets will be available with NO additional fees. All dates, act(s) and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, handling and facility fee charges. For Progressive Field box office and ticket information, visit cleveland.indians.mlb.com (phone purchases are not available through the Progressive Field box office). Progressive Field is located at 2401 Ontario Street and the box office is located adjacent to Gate A on Ontario Street. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m.