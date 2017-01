Certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food is being recalled due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

