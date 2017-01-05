There’s A Petition To Officially Make Princess Leia A Disney Princess

After “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher’s recent death, there’s a new Change.org petition to have Princess Leia become an official Disney Princess.

The request is for Disney CEO Bob Iger to add the popular character to the official line-up of Disney princesses, including Snow White, Belle, Cinderella, and Rapunzel.

“After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess,” the petition reads. “This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.”