“Conan” Going From Nightly To Weekly

Get ready to see a lot less of Conan O’Brien.

TBS announced yesterday that “Conan” would go from a nightly show to a weekly one. According to Turner CEO John Martin, the show works best with Conan on the road. Trips to Cuba, Berlin, and South Korea have been good for ratings.

At this point, it’s not known when this move will happen. TBS boss Kevin Reilly said, “Conan remains an invaluable franchise, partner and producer for our TBS brand and we’ll be in business with him for a long time. As the media landscape continues to evolve, Conan will continue to lead the evolution of what a talk show will be in the digital age.”

