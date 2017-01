Remember last year when Noah SWALLOWED a quarter?

Well, now it looks like the tooth is making the same journey.

Noah’s tooth was there before he ate cotton candy on Friday at the Q, and then the next morning the tooth was GONE. So either it’s inside his belly with the cotton candy or it’s hanging out on the floor at the Q.

Either way, a note was written to the tooth fairy and thankfully the tooth fairy still stopped by!