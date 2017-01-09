Please Check Out My Story in Cleveland Magazine!

January 9, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Magazine

Hey guys, it’s Glenn.  I hope you are fabulous.  So, Cleveland Magazine did a story on my transition to Star 102.  As you may or may not know, I used to do radio at Q104 for 19 years before moving here.  I’ve been here for 2 months now, and I can honestly say I love it.  The best part is talking to you every single day.  I love to hear your requests, your stories, and your excitement when you win a contest.  Please call me anytime for anything.  216-578-1021.  Thanks for being so kind and welcoming to me🙂  If you’d like to check out the article, you can find it HERE:

