Please Check Out My Story in Cleveland Magazine!

Hey guys, it’s Glenn. I hope you are fabulous. So, Cleveland Magazine did a story on my transition to Star 102. As you may or may not know, I used to do radio at Q104 for 19 years before moving here. I’ve been here for 2 months now, and I can honestly say I love it. The best part is talking to you every single day. I love to hear your requests, your stories, and your excitement when you win a contest. Please call me anytime for anything. 216-578-1021. Thanks for being so kind and welcoming to me🙂 If you’d like to check out the article, you can find it HERE: