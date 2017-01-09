Wayne Newton Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

WAYNE NEWTON

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL

SATURDAY MARCH 25TH

HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

On Sale Friday January 13th at 10 a.m.



ALL HARD ROCK ROCKSINO SHOWS ARE 21&OVER

Mr. Las Vegas is back with “Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal”, a show unlike any he has ever done before, boasting a compilation of all of Newton’s extraordinary talents.

Newton will sing crowd favorites including platinum record hit, “Danke Schoen”, as well as engage with the audience by answering questions, making for a truly extraordinary experience. His vast musical talents will be on display as he plays an assortment of the many instruments he has perfected. Voted Nevada Magazine’s “Best Entertainer” eight years in a row and having performed over 30,000 Vegas shows, Newton will share the fantastic stories and videos that were impactful and influential on his legendary 50+ year career.

Wayne Newton is known for many hit singles, including “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses For a Blue Lady” and “Years.” In a business that is, at best, volatile, and success sometimes short-lived, Wayne has performed live, at last count, to more than 40 million people and on television, film and record, to many times that number. He has epitomized the talent, glamour and energy that is Las Vegas. And these days, having established himself both on television and in movies as a fine actor, he’s getting more attention than ever.

More info: waynenewton.com