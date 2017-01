1. U2 IS COMING TO TOWN! DID YA MISS THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE SHOW EARLIER TODAY? U2: FIRST ENERGY STADIUM: SATURDAY: JULY 1ST. WHO IS THE LEAD SINGER IN THE BAND U2?

BONO

2. ROGUE ONE ONCE AGAIN TOPPED THE BOX OFFICE CHARTS. THE STAND ALONE STAR WARS MOVIE, WHICH BECAME THE SECOND-HIGHEST GROSSING PICTURE OF 2016, DESPITE ONLY COMING OUT IN MID-DECEMBER, NARROWLY EDGED OUT HIDDEN FIGURES THIS WEEK FOR THE NUMBER ONE POSITION. WHICH MOVIE CAME IN 3RD PLACE? SING, LA LA LAND OR MOANA?

SING

3. IT LOOKS LIKE FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE MAY HAVE PICKED THEIR BACKSTREET BOYS COLLABORATION, “GOD, YOUR MAMA AND ME,” AS THEIR NEXT SINGLE. WHICH BACKSTREET BOY IS CELEBRATING A BIRTHDAY TODAY? A. J. MCLEAN, HOWIE D., NICK CARTER, KEVIN RICHARDSON, AND BRIAN LITTRELL

AJ MCLEAN – 39

4. LADY GAGA IS SET TO TAKE THE STAGE FOR THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IN A LITTLE UNDER A MONTH, AND SHE WANTS FANS TO KNOW SHE’S ALREADY HARD AT WORK PREPARING TO MAKE IT GREAT. THE SINGER SHARED HER FIRST PHOTO FROM REHEARSAL, IN WHICH SHE’S WEARING A RED AND WHITE TRACKSUIT WITH HER NAME ON THE BACK. SHE CAPTIONED IT, “30 DAYS TILL #SUPERBOWL #HALFTIME #GAGA.” WHO PERFORMED THE HALFTIME SHOW IN 2015?

KATY PERRY

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DAVE MATTHEWS! THE SINGER/SONGWRITER TURNS 50 YEARS OLD TODAY. DAVE IS ALSO A CO-CONSPIRATOR OF A WINERY. CAN YOU GIVE ME THE NAME OF THE BRAND OF WINE IN WHICH HE IS INVOLVED?

THE DREAMING TREE