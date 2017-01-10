Best Restaurants In Cleveland For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Mario McKellop With Valentine’s Day just a month away, Northeast Ohio couples will be looking for places to go for dinner on the special day. However, it’s important to be selective regarding when searching for a date night destination. A venue that’s too noisy or has the wrong atmosphere can easily spoil what would otherwise be a very special moment. To avoid such an unpleasant, check out on the five best restaurants in Cleveland for Valentine’s Day. Tartine Bistro

19110 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

(440) 331-0800

www.tartinebistro.comA wine bar and café that serves exquisite French cuisine, the Tartine Bistro is a fantastic place to spend Valentine’s Day. It’s intimate and warm ambiance is perfect for a night out with the one you love. In addition to featuring an extensive carte des vins, the café has an excellent selection of entrees, including a sumptuous ricotta herb gnocchi and a delectable filet Mignon Au Poivre. It’s duck, chicken, braised beef and cheese tartines are also highly recommended.

Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club

2035 E. 4th St.

Cleveland, OH 44115

(216) 241-7425

www.pickwickandfrolic.comThe Pickwick and Frolic Restaurant & Club is a great Valentine’s Day spot for couples with a few young ones at home. The reason being, it offers visitors the chance to partake of tasty dinner and a hilarious comedy show at the same venue. The week of Valentine’s Day, the club will be hosting acclaimed stand-up comic Seaton Smith, a performance from the Pinch & Squeal Vaudeville Cabaret and murder mystery dinner party called #KillBridezilla. Given the popularity of the acts involved, it’s a good idea to purchase tickets as far in advance as possible.

White Oaks

777 Cahoon Road

Westlake, OH 44145

(440) 835-3090

www.white-oaks.comWhite Oaks deserves a place on this list because it’s been named City Voter’s Most Romantic Restaurant in Cleveland six times. The reason this particular establishment is held in such high regard is due to its refined atmosphere, excellent service and delicious food. Also because it caters to a wide variety of tastes. Seafood fans will flip for its phenomenal grilled Atlantic salmon while game connoisseurs will likely find its Venison Au Poivre to be it’s delightful. For those reasons, White Oaks is effective the platonic ideal of a fine dining experience.

Luxe Kitchen & Lounge

6605 Detroit Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44102

(216) 920-0600

www.luxecleveland.comA modern Mediterranean bistro, Luxe Kitchen & Lounge is a fantastic Valentine’s Day destination for younger couples. The restaurant specializes in making cuisine and cocktails with only the freshest ingredients in an environment that throbs with thrilling live music. It has the sophistication and elan that will make visitors want to indulge in garlic and honey glazed pork loin or brie and truffle oil pizza. And its walk-in focus makes it a great choice for those with a spontaneous outlook on life.

Fire Food And Drink

13220 Shaker Square

Cleveland, OH 44120

(216) 921-3473

www.firefoodanddrink.comCouples seeking a unique and memorable dining experience on Valentine’s Day should definitely hit up Fire Food and Drink. The restaurant’s defining characteristic is its dishes are made from locally sourced ingredients. As such, its signature dishes, like its tandoor rib eye or crispy duck confit, have a flavor and depth that simply can’t be found at a chain restaurant. Since Fire only seats 120, it’s a good idea to make reservations well in advance.