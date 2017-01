Do You Know Which Network The GRAMMYs Air On?

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AN ARTIST WE PLAY HERE ON STAR 102. PAT BENATAR TURNS 64 YEARS OLD TODAY. PAT BENATAR: GRAMMY? OR NO GRAMMY?

YES – 4

2. JUST AS THEY DID WITH DAVID BOWIE LAST YEAR, SOURCES SAY THE GRAMMYS PLAN TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LATE PRINCE WITH A STAR-STUDDED TRIBUTE DURING THE SHOW. A SOURCE TELLS “BILLBOARD” THAT ARTISTS LIKE THE WEEKND, BRUNO MARS AND RIHANNA HAVE BEEN APPROACHED TO PARTICIPATE. WHAT NETWORK DO THE GRAMMYS AIR ON?

CBS

3. THE CLEMSON TIGERS DEFEATED ALABAMA LAST NIGHT IN THE NCAA COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 35-31. IN THE MOVIE FORREST GUMP, WHICH TEAM DID FORREST PLAY FOOTBALL FOR? ALABAMA? OR CLEMSON?

ALABAMA

4. FANS WHO WERE LOOKING FORWARD TO THE RETURN OF “SCANDAL” CAN BLAME DONALD TRUMP FOR A DELAY. THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE SHONDA RHIMES POLITICAL DRAMA – WHICH WAS PUSHED FROM THE FALL DUE TO KERRY WASHINGTON’S PREGNANCY – WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ON JANUARY 19TH. BUT THANKS TO A PRE-INAUGURATION SPECIAL, IT’S BEEN DELAYED ANOTHER WEEK. ACTRESS AJA NAOMI KING TURNS 30 TOMORROW. WHICH SHONDA RHIMES SHOW DOES SHE STAR IN?

HTGAWM (MICHAELA PRATT)

5. ED SHEERAN FANS JUST COULDN’T GET ENOUGH OF HIS NEW MUSIC. THEY WERE SO EAGER TO LISTEN TO ED’S TWO NEW SINGLES, “SHAPE OF YOU” AND “CASTLE ON THE HILL,” THAT THE SONGS BROKE SPOTIFY’S RECORD FOR ONE-DAY STREAMS. BOTH SONGS EASILY BROKE THE MOST RECENT RECORD OF 4,759,698 ONE-DAY STREAMS SET BY WHO BACK IN JULY, 2015? JUSTIN BIEBER, THE WEEKND OR ONE DIRECTION?

ONE DIRECTION’S “DRAG ME DOWN”