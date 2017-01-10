Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, HTGAWM Premieres Delayed For Pre-Inauguration Special

January 10, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: the pulse

Gladiators who were looking forward to the return of “Scandal” can blame Donald Trump for a delay. The season premiere of the Shonda Rhimes political drama – which was pushed from the fall due to Kerry Washington’s pregnancy – was supposed to be on January 19th. But thanks to a pre-inauguration special, it’s been delayed another week.

If you’re interested, you can check out “America’s First Family: The Trumps go to Washington” will air at 10pm ET.

“Scandal” was moved to make sure that the entire TGIT lineup – which also includes “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder” – would return with original episodes.

Source

