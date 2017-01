Approximately How Many Stars Are On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame?

1. THERE ARE THREE THINGS YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON: DEATH, TAXES, AND BACHELOR NATION. IN WEEK TWO OF THE 21ST SEASON OF “THE BACHELOR,” RATINGS STAYED STRONG, EASILY WINNING THE NIGHT. “CELEBRITY APPRENTICE,” HOWEVER, IS A DIFFERENT STORY AS IT DIPPED 20%. WHO IS THIS SEASON’S BACHELOR?

NICK VIALL

2. JOHNNY MANZIEL WILL BE HOUSTON FOR THE SUPER BOWL IN FEBRUARY. OF

COURSE, HE WON’T BE PLAYING ON AN NFL TEAM, JUST HANGING WITH HIS TEAM OF ACCOUNTANTS HAWKING MERCH. YUP, FOR THE LOW, LOW PRICE OF $149 BUCKS YOU CAN AN AUTOGRAPH AND A SELFIE FROM MANZIEL. IF YOU JUST WANT A SELFIE, IT’S 50 BUCKS. JUST THE AUTOGRAPH, $99. COOL. WHAT YEAR WAS MANZIEL DRAFTED BY THE BROWNS? 2013, 2014 OR 2015?

2014(HE PLAYED WITH THE BROWNS FOR TWO SEASONS, BUT WAS RELEASED AFTER A SERIES OF INCIDENTS)

3. LOOKS LIKE WE’LL BE SEEING ED SHEERAN GET IN THE CAR WITH JAMES CORDEN SOMETIME THIS YEAR ON 8 SEPTEMBER 2014, CBS ANNOUNCED THAT CORDEN WAS TO HOST AMERICAN LATE-NIGHT TALK SHOW THE LATE LATE SHOW ON 23 MARCH 2015. WHO DID CORDEN REPLACE?

CRAIG FERGUSON

4. ZAYN MALIK AND TAYLOR SWIFT JUST SHOT A VIDEO FOR THEIR “FIFTY SHADES DARKER” COLLABORATION “I DON’T WANNA LIVE FOREVER” AND THINGS GOT A BIT DESTRUCTIVE. ACCORDING TO “THE SUN,” THE DUO DESTROYED A $3,000-A-NIGHT HOTEL ROOM FOR THE CLIP, WITH ZAYN “RIPPING APART PILLOWS AND SMASHING A LAMP UP AGAINST THE WALL” AND TAYLOR SETTING THE CURTAINS ON FIRE. ZAYN’S BIRTHDAY IS… TOMORROW!! HOW OLD WILL ZAYN BE TURNING? 22, 23 OR 24?

24

5. IT WAS REPORTED YESTERDAY THAT MARIAH CAREY’S HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR WAS VANDALIZED, WITH SOMEONE WRITING A

BIG QUESTION MARK NEXT TO HER NAME. THE STAR WAS QUICKLY CLEANED UP, BUT IT COST THE HOLLYWOOD HISTORIC SOCIETY $1,500 TO DO IT. APPROX HOW MANY STARTS ARE ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME? 2,500? 3,500? 4,500?

2,500