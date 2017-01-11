Bon Jovi Kick Off Contest To Find Opening Act!

Bon Jovi is looking to help a new artist hit it big. The New Jersey rockers are holding a contest to find a band or singer to open for them on their upcoming tour.

Interested artists can enter by simply uploading video of themselves performing original music here. Live Nation will then narrow the pool down to ten finalists, and Bon Jovi’s managers will pick the winners, who’ll get 20 minutes to wow the crowd with their performance.

“Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time,” Jon Bon Jovi shared on the band’s website. “That’s the opportunity we were given, and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”