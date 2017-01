According to a report on billboard.com, ‘Brave’ singer Sara Bareilles could be singing on Broadway in the very near future!

Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics to Waitress, a music that’s partly based off of the 2007 film of the same name.

WaitressĀ made its Broadway debut in 2016 and is currently nominated for the Grammy Award for best musical theater album.

