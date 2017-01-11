Twinkie Recall!

Twinkies. The ‘forever’ food may make you sick. IF you did enjoy a few of the limited-edition Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies and didn’t get sick, good for you!

However, if you have some hidden in the back of your cupboard that you were saving for a summertime treat (yeah, I’m sure they’d last), then toss them out or take them back to the store for a refund.

Hostess has recalled the multipack boxes, with nine cakes in each, in response to a recall by Blommer Chocolate Co., which produced the confectionery coating used on the holiday Twinkies. The coating contains milk powder ingredients produced by Valley Milk Products LLC, which may be contaminated with salmonella.

Read the full story here.