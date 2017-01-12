YES! Taco Bell Introduces Chicken Shell Taco!

After a year of testing it out in locations around the country, Taco Bell is about to change the game with the introduction of their new NAKED CHICKEN CHALUPA! It’s exactly what it sounds like: a taco with a shell made out of fried chicken. Available everywhere, here’s the breakdown of what you’ll be getting if you get your hands on one:

As Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg puts it: “Something this delicious yet different is bound to ruffle some feathers; some might even cluck their tongues at it.”

The shell is marinated, fried white-meat chicken with “Mexican spices and seasoning.” And inside, you chow down on lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and creamy avocado ranch.

A big bonus? There’s really no risk in at least trying one seeing as how they’re going for $2.99 a piece.

Source