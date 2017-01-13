Study Finds Nutella Ingredient Might Cause Cancer

A new study says an ingredient in Nutella might cause cancer. The European Food Safety Authority is classifying palm oil as a possible cancer-causing agent. Palm oil is a primary ingredient in the popular hazelnut cocoa spread.

Researchers say palm oil can become a cancer risk when it’s processed at high temperatures. They call attention to margarine and pastries and cakes as the main sources of exposure.

Still, it should be noted that the study does not directly mention products that are scooped straight out of the jar, like Nutella.

