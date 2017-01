What Year Was Friday The 13th Released?

1. HAPPY FRIDAY THE 13TH! DO YOU REMEMBER THE ORIGINAL MOVIE “FRIDAY THE 13TH”? MAN THAT WAS SCARY BACK IN THE DAY. WHAT YEAR WAS THAT MOVIE RELEASED? 1980? 1982? 1984?

1980

2. LAURIE HERNANDEZ HAS A BIG GOAL FOR 2017: THE TEENAGED OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST WANTS TO GO ON HER FIRST DATE, AND PREFERABLY WITH SOMEONE WHO LOOKS LIKE DAVE FRANCO. WHAT IS THE NAME OF DAVE FRANCO’S OLDER BROTHER WHO STARRED AS THE LEAD CHARACTER ON THE SHORT-LIVED CULT HIT TELEVISION PROGRAM FREAKS AND GEEKS?

JAMES FRANCO

3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ORLANDO BLOOM! THE ACTOR TURNS THE BIG 4-0 TODAY. SPEAKING OF ORLANDO BLOOM, WHICH OF THESE “LORD OF THE RINGS” MOVIES WAS RELEASED FIRST? THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING? THE TWO TOWERS? RETURN OF THE KING?

THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING

4. HARRY POTTER FANS HAVE REASON TO BE EXCITED. NOW THERE’S A REAL-LIFE HARRY POTTER BAR THAT SERVES AN ACTUAL GOBLET OF FIRE. THE STAR OF THE SHOW IS THE “GOBLET OF FIRE” WHICH CONTAINS BICARDI 151 THAT LIGHTS ON FIRE WHEN YOU SPRINKLE SPECIAL CINNAMON ON TOP. IN HARRY POTTER, HIS TWO BEST FRIENDS ARE RON AND HERMIONE. CAN YOU SPELL HERMIONE?

H E R M I O N E

5. MADONNA IS GETTING READY TO HEAD BEHIND THE CAMERA ONCE AGAIN. IN HER NEW INTERVIEW WITH “HARPER’S BAZAAR,” MADONNA REVEALS THAT SHE’S PLANNING TO DIRECT THE MOVIE “LOVED”. THIS WILL BE MADONNA’S SECOND DIRECTORIAL EFFORT. BACK IN 2011 SHE DIRECTED THIS FLICK. WHAT IS IT? VOODOO, THE DIARY OR W.E?

W.E