Masthead Brewing Co. Opens Today In Cleveland!

January 17, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: tell us something good

A new brewery is opening in Cleveland!

Masthead Brewing Co. will be opening its doors today at 4pm to the public.

Masthead is in the Bryant Building and if you look closely, the “a” in Masthead is underlined to pay special tribute to the story and Cleveland. Not only does the brewery honor Cleveland history, but the food and drinks sound AMAZING. From pizza to beer, Masthead is the new place to be in Cleveland.

Listen to our interview with General Manager, Jeff, in our podcast below and check them out HERE.

 

