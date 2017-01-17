The Most Commonly Used Passwords Of 2016

A new report by Keeper finds that most Americans are still using the same, very risky passwords. In fact, as usual, “123456” is the most common password for people, with close to 17% of folks still using it to safeguard their information.

And even when people aren’t using those all too common passwords, they are still making it easy for criminals to break into their accounts. The report finds that four of the top 10 most used passwords, and seven of the top fifteen, are six characters or less, which can be broken in just seconds.

The Most Used Passwords of 2016