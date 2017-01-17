The Most Commonly Used Passwords Of 2016

January 17, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: passwords

A new report by Keeper finds that most Americans are still using the same, very risky passwords. In fact, as usual, “123456” is the most common password for people, with close to 17% of folks still using it to safeguard their information.

And even when people aren’t using those all too common passwords, they are still making it easy for criminals to break into their accounts. The report finds that four of the top 10 most used passwords, and seven of the top fifteen, are six characters or less, which can be broken in just seconds.

The Most Used Passwords of 2016

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. qwerty
  4. 12345678
  5. 111111
  6. 1234567890
  7. 1234567
  8. password
  9. 123123
  10. 987654321
More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live