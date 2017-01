1. OMG THE STEELERS ARE JUST ON WIN AWAY FROM GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL. NNNNNOOOOO. THE SILVER LINING: YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS HAVE THE FIRST OVERALL DRAFT PICK IN THE UPCOMING NFL DRAFT. THAT’S SOMETHING, RIGHT? HOW MANY SUPER BOWLS HAVE THE CLEVELAND BROWNS WON? 0, 2 OR 3?

0



2. LADY GAGA SEEMS TO WANT TO MAKE HER SUPER BOWL HALFTIME PERFORMANCE THE MOST MEMORABLE EVER. THE “BORN THIS WAY” SINGER WANTS TO SING ON THE ROOF OF NRG STADIUM IN HOUSTON. NEEDLESS TO SAY EVERYONE IS IN A PANIC ABOUT HER SAFETY AND THE LOGISTICS OF MAKING IT HAPPEN. WHAT ARE LADY GAGA FANS CALLED?

LITTLE MONSTERS

3. JUSTIN BIEBER DOESN’T THINK TOO MUCH OF HIS EX SELENA GOMEZ’S NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH THE WEEKND. SOURCES TELL TMZ THE BIEBZ THINKS SELENA IS JUST USING THE R&B STAR TO GET SOME PUBLICITY. WHICH ONE OF THESE ARTISTS DID SELENA NOT DATE? ZEDD, NICK JONAS OR HARRY STYLES?

HARRY



4. KATY PERRY JUST DEBUTED A NEW LOOK FOR THE NEW YEAR. SHE ATTENDED AN EVENT IN PALM SPRINGS WHERE SHE SHOWED OFF HER NEW BLONDE/RED BOB. WHAT IS KATY PERRY’S REAL FIRST NAME?

KATHERYN

5. HAPPY 54TH BIRTHDAY TO…JIM CARREY! THE ACTOR/COMEDIAN HAS BEEN IN SO MANY SUCCESSFUL COMEDIES INCLUDING “DUMB AND DUMBER” BACK IN 1994. WHICH CHARACTER DID HER PLAY IN THE MOVIE? I’LL EVEN SIMPLY TAKE THE FIRST NAME.

LLOYD CHRISTMAS