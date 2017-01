Can You Name Any Other Current Member In Maroon 5 Besides Adam Levine?

1. WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY BOY. HAPPY 62ND BIRTHDAY TO KEVIN COSTNER! NAME ANY KEVIN COSTNER MOVIE. “The Untouchables,” “Bull Durham,” “Field of Dreams,” “Dances with Wolves,” ““Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “The Bodyguard,” “Waterworld” “Tin Cup” “Draft Day”

2. TOMORROW IS OLYMPIC GYMNAST SHAWN JOHNSON’S 25TH BIRTHDAY! WHAT SEASON OF DWTS DID JOHNSON WIN? 8TH, 9TH OR 10TH?

8TH

3. The 1992 basketball comedy, “White Men Can’t Jump,” is the next movie up for reboot. Behind the project are some power players: “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, along with Blake Griffin of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. THE REBOOT IS STILL IN THE EARLY STAGES. IN THE ORIGINAL MOVIE, WOODY HARRELSON PLAYED WHICH CHARACTER?

BILLY HOYLE

4. IDINA MENZEL IS TAKING HER TONY AWARD-WINNING VOICE ON THE ROAD. MENZEL PROMISES TO TREAT AUDIENCES TO “SONGS FROM (HER LATEST ALBUM) ‘IDINA,’ AS WELL AS OTHER CLASSIC POP, MUSICAL THEATER FAVORITES AND HER OWN PERSONAL CATALOGUE.” WHICH CHARACTER DID IDINA PLAY IN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL RENT?

MAUREEN JOHNSON

5. MAROON 5’S LATEST SINGLE “DON’T WANNA KNOW,” FEATURING KENDRICK LAMAR, TOPS THE BILLBOARD” POP SONGS CHART THIS WEEK, GIVING THE BAND THEIR NINTH POP SONGS CHART-TOPPER. BESIDES ADAM LEVINE, CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER CURRENT MEMBER IN THE BAND MAROON 5? (FIRST NAME WILL BE ACCEPTED )

JESSE CARMICHAEL, MICKEY MADDEN, JAMES VALENTINE, MATT FLYNN, PJ MORTON