Don’t Miss The People’s Choice Awards Tonight

The 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards are tonight and it’s guaranteed to be filled with some of your favorite stars. Joel McHale is set to host tonight’s telecast, airing at 9pm ET on CBS, featuring performances by Fifth Harmony, their first as a quartet, and Blake Shelton and more.
Rihanna, Drake and Beyoncé are all in the running for awards this year with all three up for Favorite Album, RiRi for “Anti,” Bey for “Lemonade” and Drake for “Views.” Also competing in the category are Ariana Grande for “Dangerous Woman,” Blake Shelton for “If I’m Honest.”
Meanwhile, Drake’s “One Dance” featuring WizKid and Kyla, is up for Favorite Song, where it will compete with his Rihanna collaboration “Work,” as well as Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Meghan Trainor’s “No,” and Zayn’s “Pillowtalk.”
People’s Choice Awards Nominees
Favorite Male Artist
- Blake Shelton
- Drake
- Justin Timberlake
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist
- Adele
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Britney Spears
- Rihanna
Favorite Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Fifth Harmony
- Panic! at the Disco
- Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Alessia Cara
- The Chainsmokers
- DNCE
- Niall Horan
- Zayn Malik
Favorite Pop Artist
- Adele
- Ariana Grande
- Britney Spears
- Justin Timberlake
- Sia
Favorite Album
- Rihanna, “Anti”
- Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”
- Blake Shelton, “If I’m Honest”
- Beyonce, “Lemonade”
- Drake, “Views”
Favorite Song
- Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
- Meghan Trainor, “No”
- Drake, “One Dance (feat. Kyla and Wizkid)”
- Zayn, “PILLOWTALK”
- Rihanna, “Work (feat. Drake)”