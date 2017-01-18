Don’t Miss The People’s Choice Awards Tonight

The 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards are tonight and it’s guaranteed to be filled with some of your favorite stars. Joel McHale is set to host tonight’s telecast, airing at 9pm ET on CBS, featuring performances by Fifth Harmony, their first as a quartet, and Blake Shelton and more.

Rihanna, Drake and Beyoncé are all in the running for awards this year with all three up for Favorite Album, RiRi for “Anti,” Bey for “Lemonade” and Drake for “Views.” Also competing in the category are Ariana Grande for “Dangerous Woman,” Blake Shelton for “If I’m Honest.”

Meanwhile, Drake’s “One Dance” featuring WizKid and Kyla, is up for Favorite Song, where it will compete with his Rihanna collaboration “Work,” as well as Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Meghan Trainor’s “No,” and Zayn’s “Pillowtalk.”

People’s Choice Awards Nominees

Favorite Male Artist

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Britney Spears

Rihanna

Favorite Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Panic! at the Disco

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Niall Horan

Zayn Malik

Favorite Pop Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake

Sia

Favorite Album

Rihanna, “Anti”

Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

Blake Shelton, “If I’m Honest”

Beyonce, “Lemonade”

Drake, “Views”

Favorite Song

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Meghan Trainor, “No”

Drake, “One Dance (feat. Kyla and Wizkid)”

Zayn, “PILLOWTALK”

Rihanna, “Work (feat. Drake)”

Source