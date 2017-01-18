Someone Finally Made A Beer For Drinking In The Shower

A Swedish brewery is releasing a beer designed for drinking in the shower that also leaves your hair manageable.

YUP!

The PangPang Brewery created Shower Beer, a strong pale ale in a six ounce bottle meant to gulp while standing in the shower. Brewmaster Frank Tunedal says that he made Shower Beer small enough to keep cold in a hot shower, and strong enough to get you ready for a fresh night out.

He said the hoppy, citrusy brew can also be used as a conditioner, so you can look good and feel good at the same time.