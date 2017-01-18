Will Lady Gaga Perform on Stadium Roof During Super Bowl Halftime?

January 18, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

By Eric Donnelly

Lady Gaga is never afraid to push boundaries and it looks like she wants to raise the bar for Super Bowl Halftime show performance.

According to Page Six, “Lady Gaga wants to sing on the roof of the Super Bowl—and lawyers and technicians alike are trying to figure out how to make her ambitious plan work.” She wants to sing on top of the NRG Stadium dome, which can open in just 7 minutes.

A source close to the project says Gaga is hoping to do the stunt live, which would indicate the performance will not take place solely on the roof, but also on the ground like all the normal performers. If she could pull this off it would be epic!

