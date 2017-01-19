CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Train with O.A.R. & Natasha Bedingfield

GRAMMY WINNING, MULTI-PLATINUM-SELLING BAND

TRAIN ANNOUNCE 45+ DATE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR



SATURDAY, JUNE 24 BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 AT 10 AM

O.A.R. JOIN TOUR AS SPECIAL GUESTS

NATASHA BEDINGFIELD FEATURED AS OPENER

TICKETS ON SALE ON ALBUM RELEASE DAY FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Purchase Tickets Here

Just ahead of the highly-anticipated release of their tenth studio album, a girl a bottle a boat, San Francisco-natives TRAIN today announce their PLAY THAT SONG TOUR, set to hit over 45 stops across North America, kicking off May 12th in Las Vegas, NV. Fans across the continent in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto and Nashville will have a chance to witness the band perform tracks from the latest album – including their newest and current hit single “Play That Song,” which continues to ascend the charts – along with a number of their signature Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Drive By”. The tour will feature O.A.R as special guests while pop songstress Natasha Bedingfield is set to join as the tour opener. Tickets will be available to the general public on their album release day Friday, January 27th at 10am local time. Please visit http://www.savemesanfrancisco.com/tour/ for all details.

Released on Columbia Records, a girl a bottle a boat is Train’s first set of original music since 2014’s Bulletproof Picasso, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The album’s first single, “Play That Song,” continues moving up the charts following a standout debut performance on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which shot the song up over 50 slots overnight on the iTunes. “Play That Song” is currently #10 at HOT AC, climbing the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and approaching top 10 at Adult Top 40 radio. On release day, the band will perform the hit single on ABC’s Good Morning America and Live With Kelly.

Pre-order for Train’s a girl a bottle a boat is available on all digital service providers, and fans will receive five tracks with the pre-order. The album will be available in its entirety on Friday, January 27th, pre-order Train’s a girl a bottle a boat is available now here: https://fanlink.to/agirlabottleaboat

Tickets for Train’s upcoming tour will be available to the general public on Friday, January 27th at 10am local time. The tour will end in George, WA on July 15th at the Gorge Ampitheatre as part of Train’s food & wine festival with more details to come.

Watch “Play That Song” here – https://youtu.be/J5qWnG5RQTk