Did You Get A Smart TV For Christmas? It Could Be Watching You!

January 19, 2017 10:50 AM

Last year my husband was watching television on our Smart TV and the neighbor’s personal computer screen and information appeared on our television! It was the neighbor’s photo, emails, etc. It was on the screen for about 30 seconds then vanished. Was he creeping into our system? Stealing our cable? Why would this happen?

Beyond worrying about the neighbor, should we be concerned about other creepers watching us through our televisions? This isn’t the first time our Smart TVs have been rumored to be watching us, if you’re concerned there’s an easy fix.

So cover up the camera, don’t do any personal banking on your television and be careful.

