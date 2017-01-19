The Parody Candy ‘Trump Dumps’ Return In Time For The Inauguration

January 19, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: tell us something good, trump dumps

Cassandra Fear, owner of Fear’s Confections in Lakewood, joined the show this morning to chat about her parody candy – Trump Dumps!

What exactly are Trump Dumps? They’re chocolate ganache candies topped with modeling chocolate toupees that are the color of Donald Trump’s hair.

img 5420 The Parody Candy Trump Dumps Return In Time For The Inauguration

The candies return just in time for the Inauguration even though Cassandra said they were originally made just for the RNC. Due to high demand and requests from Trump and Anti-Trump supporters (And those who just really love chocolate), the candies have returned!

Listen to our podcast with Cassandra below and check out Fear’s Confections HERE.

 

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live