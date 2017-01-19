The Parody Candy ‘Trump Dumps’ Return In Time For The Inauguration

Cassandra Fear, owner of Fear’s Confections in Lakewood, joined the show this morning to chat about her parody candy – Trump Dumps!

What exactly are Trump Dumps? They’re chocolate ganache candies topped with modeling chocolate toupees that are the color of Donald Trump’s hair.

The candies return just in time for the Inauguration even though Cassandra said they were originally made just for the RNC. Due to high demand and requests from Trump and Anti-Trump supporters (And those who just really love chocolate), the candies have returned!

Listen to our podcast with Cassandra below and check out Fear’s Confections HERE.