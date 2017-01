‘This Is Us’ Has Been Picked Up For TWO More Seasons! What Is The Name Of Mandy Moore’s Character?

1. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! 23 YEARS AGO TODAY WAS THE COLDEST RECORDED TEMPERATURE IN CLEVELAND HISTORY. THAT TEMPERATURE? -20 DEGREES. WE WERE FROZEN! SEPAKING OF, WHO WAS THE VOICE OF ANNA IN THE MOVIE “FROZEN”?

KRISTEN BELL

2. GOOD NEWS FOR ‘THIS IS US’ FANS. THE NBC MEGA SHOW HAS BEEN PICKED UP FOR TWO MORE SEASONS. YES! MANDY MOORE PLAYS JACK’S WIFE, AND KATE/KEVIN AND RADNDALL’S MOTHER. WHAT HER NAME ON THE SHOW?

REBECCA PEARSON

3. ASIDE FROM BEING A SUCCESSFUL ACTOR, MARK WAHLBERG IS ALSO PART-OWNER OF A SUCCESSFUL RESTAURANT CHAIN, WAHLBURGERS. HE AND TWO OF HIS BROTHERS OPENED THE BURGER RESTAURANT IN 2011 AND MARK SAYS HE DIDN’T EXPECT IT TO TAKE OFF THE WAY IT DID. WHO ARE THE TWO BROTHERS WHO HELPED OPEN THE BURGER RESTAURANT AND ARE PART OWNERS?

DONNIE AND PAUL

4. ALANIS MORISSETTE’S FORMER BUSINESS MANAGER IS SET TO PLEAD GUILTY TO EMBEZZLEMENT. JONATHAN TODD SCHWARTZ REPORTEDLY STOLE MORE THAN $6.5 MILLION FROM THE SINGER AND OTHER CLIENTS. WHICH YEAR MARKED THE FIRST YEAR IN MORISSETTE’S MUSICAL CAREER WITHOUT A SINGLE CONCERT APPEARANCE SHOWCASING HER OWN SONGS? 2004, 2005 OR 2006?

2006

5. TOMORROW IS ACTOR EVAN PETERS’ 30TH BIRTHDAY! EVAN PETERS IS KNOWN FOR HIS MULTIPLE ROLES ON AMERICAN HORROR STORY, BUT HE IS ALSO KNOWN FOR THIS MARVEL COMICS SUPERHERO IN THE SUPERHERO FILMS X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST AND X-MEN: APOCALYPSE.

QUICKSILVER