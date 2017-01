Do You Know Which Character Rainn Wilson Played On The Office?

1. IT’S FRIDAY, AND WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY BOY. HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY TO RAINN WILSON. MAND THAT DUDE IS FUNNY. I LOVED THE CHARTER HE PLAYED ON “THE OFFICE”. WHAT WAS THAT CHARACTER’S NAME?

DWIGHT SCHRUTE

2. YESTERDAY, JOHNNY MANZIEL TOOK TO TWITTER TO DENY SIGNING AUTOGRAPHS, OR TAKING SELFIES, WITH FANS FOR MONEY IN HOUSTON DURING SUPER BOWL WEEK. HE TWEETED: “JUST HAD THIS BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION. I’M NOT CHARGING A PENNY FOR A ‘SELFIE’ AT THE SUPER BOWL. DUMBEST THING I’VE EVER HEARD.” SPEAKING OF FOOTBALL, CAN YOU NAME 3 OUT OF THE 4 TEAMS LEFT IN THE RUNNING TO ADVANCE TO THE SUPER BOWL?

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, PITTSBURGH STEELERS, ATLANTA FALCONS, GREEN BAY PACKERS

3. CELINE DION IS RETURNING TO “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.” THE SINGER, WHO PERFORMED THE FILM’S TITLE TRACK WITH PEABO BRYSON FOR THE 1991 ANIMATED FLICK, HAS SIGNED ON TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SOUNDTRACK TO THE UPCOMING LIVE-ACTION VERSION OF THE FILM. DO YOU KNOW THE NAME OF THE ACTRESS THAT IS PLAYING THE ROLE OF BELLE?

EMMA WATSON4. “COLD CASE FILES” IS COMING BACK. A&E HAS ORDERED 10-EPISODES OF A REVIVAL OF THE SERIES, WHICH ORIGINALLY RAN FROM 1999 TO 2006. THE NEW VERSION OF THE SHOW WILL PREMIERE ON FEBRUARY 27TH. WHO WILL BE THE NARRATOR OF THE REBOOT? DANNY GLOVER, MEL GIBSON OR JOE PESCI?

DANNY GLOVER

5. BACK IN THE DAY, THERE WERE NUMEROUS STADIUM CONERTS IN CLEVELAND. LATELY, NOT SO MUCH…UNTIL NOW. THIS YEAR SEEMS TO BE A BIT OF A THROWBACK TO THE DAYS OF BIG STADIUM SHOWS WITH U2, AND BILLY JOEL COMING TO TOWN. FIRST ENERGY STADIUM HAS HOSTED JUST 8 CONCERTS SINCE