Full Inauguration Day 2017 Schedule

Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 45th President of the United States.

8:30 a.m.: Before the swearing-in ceremony, the President-elect will attend a morning church service with his family at St. John’s Church across from the White House. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also attend the service along with Trump’s Cabinet members.

9:40 a.m.: After the service, Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by Barack and Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also attend.

10:30 a.m.: The President-elect and his family will travel to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony, which should take place around noon on the West Lawn of the Capitol. The Obamas, members of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court Justices will be in attendance.

1:08 p.m.: After being sworn in, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and Karen Pence will attend a congressional luncheon at the Capitol.

The new President and VP will attend a military review on the East Front of the Capitol at 2:30 pm, and attend the inaugural parade outside the White House at 3 pm.

Tonight, President Trump, the Vice-President and their wives will attend the Liberty and Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center, and the Military Ball at the National Building Museum.

