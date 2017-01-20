Full Inauguration Day 2017 Schedule

January 20, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Inauguration Day

Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 45th President of the United States.

8:30 a.m.: Before the swearing-in ceremony, the President-elect will attend a morning church service with his family at St. John’s Church across from the White House. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also attend the service along with Trump’s Cabinet members.

9:40 a.m.: After the service, Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by Barack and Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also attend.

10:30 a.m.: The President-elect and his family will travel to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony, which should take place around noon on the West Lawn of the Capitol. The Obamas, members of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court Justices will be in attendance.

1:08 p.m.: After being sworn in, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and Karen Pence will attend a congressional luncheon at the Capitol.

The new President and VP will attend a military review on the East Front of the Capitol at 2:30 pm, and attend the inaugural parade outside the White House at 3 pm.

Tonight, President Trump, the Vice-President and their wives will attend the Liberty and Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center, and the Military Ball at the National Building Museum.

Source

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live