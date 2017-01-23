10 Commonly Asked Gardening Questions

The Great Big Home + Garden Show is right around the corner, February 3-12, 2017 at the I-X Center in Cleveland. You can be inspired by a blockbuster movie themed garden showcase, an Ultimate Smart Home, Luxury Lake Living Feature, Idea Home, celebrity speakers and more!

Read some helpful tips below from the experts for some fresh inspiration:

1: When can I start seeds indoors under lights?

A: The earliest you want to begin seed starting is the 4th week in January. You can begin sowing the Onion family (leeks, garlic, shallots, etc.). Mid to late February begin cold crops such as Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Kale and Brussels Sprouts with the intention of getting them outside in late March. Perennial flowers, tomatoes, peppers and eggplant start mid to late March, growing them on the cool side so they don’t become overgrown before May. Most flowering annuals can start mid-April so you get a head start planting by the end of May!

2: How often do you water houseplants?

A: This answer varies with the time of year, your household temperature/humidity, the lighting it receives, the size and type of plant. Houseplants in a small pot, warm, dry home facing a south facing window will require considerably more watering that ones in a large pot, cool, humid, north facing room. Tip – Try to keep houseplants on the drier side of watering. Thoroughly moisten the soil to the point water drains out the bottom, repeat this, then put the plant back. Check it daily, start to observe when the soil looks dry on top, test the soil underneath by inserting a dry, green bamboo stake (moisture in the soil will show-up dark green). Observe the plant, does it show signs of wilt? Wait to reapply water until you see slight signs of wilt and/or little to no soil moisture on your bamboo stake. Watering thoroughly is always better that watering sporadically. Increasing humidity around the plant by spray misting or filling a drip tray with pebbles and water can help reduce watering maintenance. Endeavor to water early in the day with room temperature water for best absorption. Watering from the bottom of the pot to supply as much water as the plant needs is also a good technique.

3: My evergreen azaleas look curled up this winter, are they going to die?

A: Leaf curl is a natural defense mechanism for broadleaf evergreen plants such as azaleas, rhododendron, even hollies when temperatures are below freezing. They are trying to keep moisture inside their leaves to avoid desiccation. We recommend applying Wilt-Stop, an anti-desiccant spray on a mild day in November and reapply a mild day in January. This will keep moisture in the plants leaves and they will come into spring with less die-back and healthier looking foliage. You can burlap wrap these plants for additional protection.

4: I think my houseplant has bugs, what should I do?

A: First quarantine the plant from the rest of your others. Next, identify if you have a chewing insect or sucking insect. Chewers you will see bite marks and holes through a leaf; suckers suck the life out of the leaf making it wilt, wrinkle, pucker or twist in appearance. Most indoor insect issues on plants tend to be suckers. Look for signs of thin webbing, black & white dust-like flecks, stippling on leaves = spider mites. White, fuzzy, cotton-like, oval to round dots = mealy bug. Sticky, sap-like residue with small black, green to yellow or pinkish pin head spots = aphids. These three insects are the most common suckers and can be controlled with diligence. Try rinsing will hard sprays of cold water or wipe with a cold, wet cloth. Physical removal of the insect with rubbing alcohol and a cotton swab can help. They are also many houseplant remedies available, but make sure they are labeled for indoor use and to treat the specific insect you have identified. Insecticidal soaps and Neem Oil based products are typically multi-purpose and easy to use. Follow the directions.

5: When is the best time to prune my spring flowering trees and shrubs?

A: Wait to prune until immediately after they have finished blooming so you don’t interfere with the bloom cycle.

6: What plants do deer not eat?

A: Deer resistant plants vary due to changes in deer population, pressure, weather, etc. but the most deer resistant plants have one or more of the following traits: thorny (think Barberry, not Roses), fuzzy (the more fuzz the better), smelly (not necessarily a “pretty” fragrance, strong and stinky is best). Top 5: Boxwood, Ornamental Grasses, Catmint, Lamb’s Ear & Ferns (many more choices available at http://www.petittigardencenter.com/planting_guide/DeerResistant.pdf

7: When is it safe to plant lettuce?

A: In NE Ohio, you can start seeds indoors in early March to plant out in cold frames or protected containers by the end of March. If you have a well-drained and prepared garden spot, you can direct sow lettuce seed into the soil around St. Patrick’s Day!

8: When and how much do I cut back my tropical blooming plants, Hibiscus, Gardenia, Citrus?

A: You can do this before you bring them inside for the winter, removing up to half of their growth, or wait until late February/early March when they start to show signs of new growth, and you can remove anything that looks damaged down to the new growth.

9: Which houseplants are good for your indoor environment?

A: Houseplants can be great air purifiers. Try growing the following near the places you spend the most of your time (at a desk, near the computer, on the nightstand, by the TV, etc.): Spider Plant, Dracaena, Ficus, Peace Lily, Boston Fern, Snake Plant, Aloe Vera, Moth Orchid, Gerbera Daisy, and many more.

10: When is the best time to transplant houseplants?

A: The best time to transplant houseplants is in late February/early March when they are “waking up” for spring. Remove the plant from the pot. Loosen the root ball, run your fingers through the roots, essentially scoring the sides and removing some old soil. Prune roots that are dark in color, old, damaged or larger than a pencil in thickness. Refill old or new pot half way with new potting soil suitable for you plant. Place you plant so the remaining roots are spread out evenly and the base of the stem or crown of the plant is approximately 1-2” deeper than the pot lip. Fill the rest of the pot with new soil and tamp down. Water thoroughly.